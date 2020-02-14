MANILA, Philippines – Motorists and commuters be warned.

Expect the already bad traffic along EDSA to even get worst with start of constructions on both ends the highway considered as Metro Manila's main artery.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Friday, February 14, that because of the roadworks on the Skyway extension and Skyway Stage 3 projects, existing roads in Alabang and EDSA Balintawak will become narrower.

The MMDA released the following traffic management schemes to give way to the construction works:

Alabang

The West Service Road of South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) from Alabang Hills to Alabang Zapote Road will be one-way for southbound vehicles starting from 6 am on February 16.

Skyway - Hillsborough off-ramp will be closed to traffic. Class 2 vehicles including buses and delivery vans from Magallanes to Alabang will not be allowed along the elevated Skyway.

The northbound lane of the Alabang temporary steel ramp will be one-way from 5 am to 9 am daily. Meanwhile, the southbound lane of the Alabang temporary steel ramp and the Skyway segment from Sucat Interchange to Alabang-Zapote Road will be one-way from 9 am to 5 am daily starting February 17.

Affected northbound vehicles may take the Alabang via-duct at grade level.

The construction of the Skyway Extension from Hillsborough to Filinvest Exit will last for 3 months.

Balintawak Interchange

One lane will be closed along EDSA Balintawak northbound towards North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) starting 11 pm on February 14. Light vehicles going to NLEX and Monumento may go through the Balintawak Interchange ramp going to Cubao and take the U-turn slot after Cloverleaf Market towards NLEX.

Two lanes will be closed on EDSA Balintawak towards Cubao on February 16. Light vehicles coming from Monumento via EDSA may take a right to A. De Jesus Street then left to C3 before reaching Balintawak.

The lane closures will be implemented until March 5.

As girders are launched along A. Bonifacio, one lane going to NLEX and two lanes going to Manila will remain passable for 8 nights from 11 pm to 5 am on February 22 to 29. The construction will last for 21 days or until March 5.

Light vehicles going to Novaliches and NLEX may go through the zipper lane at the left before the construction site. Light vehicles from NLEX going to Manila/Caloocan may go through the Balintawak Interchange Ramp going to Monumento via EDSA, take a left to A. De Jesus Street, then take a left to C3 until destination.

The Skyway Stage 3 project is a 14.8-kilometer elevated tollway that will connect Skyway/SLEX Buendia to NLEX Balintawak. Once completed the project is expected to reduce travel time from two hours to 15 to 20 minutes.

The project was initially targeted to be opened by April 1, but a fire destroyed a portion of the construction. The new target opening will be by July 2020. Thus, 24/7 construction is being conducted.

Meanwhile, the P10-billion Skyway extension project will expand the existing toll road to Susana Heights/Muntinlupa-Cavite Expressway. Other traffic management schemes during the Skyway extension construction may be found here. – Rappler.com