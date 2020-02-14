CAMP GUILLERMO NAKAR, Lucena City – A pair of rookie police officers survived an ambush allegedly perpetrated by the rebel New People’s Army (NPA) in San Narciso town, Quezon, Friday morning, February 14.

According to Quezon Police Provincial Director Colonel Audie L Madrideo, Patrolman Millan Kenn Parco and Patrolman Kennedy O Piamonte were wounded during the attack staged by suspected communist rebels at Barangay San Juan, San Narciso, Quezon at about 8:40 in the morning.

An incident report said, the police officers were aboard a Philippine National Police mobile car patroling barangays San Juan and Binay in San Narciso, Quezon when an unknown number of rebels fired at them.

The cops were able to return fire and in the ensuing gunfight moved out of the ambush zone. Concerned citizens who were in the area helped Parco and Piamonte move to safety.

Both sustained gunshot wounds and were brought to a local hospital where they are now recovering.

Madrideo coordinated with their counterparts in the military. He ordered nearby poilice units to join the military in pursuit operations.

On Thursday, February 13, the Philippine Army activated the 59th Infantry Battallion as an addition and a tactical maneuver unit under the 2nd Infantry Division to beef up its forces in preparation for “the final push” of the military campaign designed to defeat the insurgency in Southern Tagalog.

Army Commander Major General Arnulfo Burgos Jr addressed the troops, expressing his confidence in their transition to a tactical unit as a proactive response to President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to end the local communist armed conflict before the close of his term. – Rappler.com