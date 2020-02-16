MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) continues to place persons under investigation for possible cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As of Sunday, February 16, the DOH said it has probed 498 patients. There is still no recorded local transmission in the country.

Out of this number:

159 - admitted in hospitals

- admitted in hospitals 336 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of novel coronavirus, while the other two have since recovered and are already out of the hospital.

Below is the latest breakdown of the persons under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's 2019-nCov tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 8 Cagayan Valley 30 Cordillera Administrative Region 24 Central Luzon 57 Metro Manila 168 Calabarzon 46 Mimaropa 12 Bicol 5 Western Visayas 35 Central Visayas 53 Eastern Visayas 16 Northern Mindanao 16 Caraga 2 Davao Region 23 Soccsksargen 2 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

There are at least 12 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including one in the United Arab Emirates and 11 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency, warning that the novel coronavirus poses a "very grave threat."

So far, the virus has killed more than 1,660 and infected over 68,000 people in China. Cases have been recorded in more than two dozen countries. – Rappler.com