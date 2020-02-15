BATANGAS, Philippines – A dead man was found buried in the muddy portion of Taal Volcano Island on Saturday, February 15.

Batangas police director Colonel Edwin Quilates said they were still awaiting a report from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to confirm victim's identity.

A flat boat owner who went to the island to dig up his boat found the man's body, said police.

Quilates said that police suspected the man to be someone who was not among those officially reported missing following the Taal Volcano eruption.

This is based on an initial investigation that showed that the man went back to the island to attend a wedding, but then went missing afterwards, according to the man's sister.

"He was not reported missing to our office that's why we're still conducting an investigation on the recovered body," Quilates said in a phone interview.

According to police records, a certain Alexander Dando Jr of Barangay Alas-as, San Nicolas, Batangas, was the one officially reported missing since the volcano erupted in January. Quilates said Dando was still missing.

Taal Volcano first erupted on January 12 and has been declared a no man's land since then.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) downgraded the alert level to 2 by Friday morning, February 14. – Rappler.com