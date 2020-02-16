CANDON, Philippines – Candon is expected to have a new hospital by April.

Speaking to Baguio media at congress on February 6, Ilocos Sur Second District Representative Kristine Singson Meehan said the hospital, a satellite of the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center (ITRMC) in San Fernando City, will specialize in coronary diseases.

“It will be the heart center of the North,” Meehan said.

Although it will cater mainly to patients from the provinces of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, and Abra, its specialty will soon serve the whole Northern Luzon.

The two-story main building will house the 100-bed emergency room and an outpatient department, with a total cost of P61.61 million and P86.44 million, respectively.

There will also be a two-story Radiology Building, worth P28.96-million, in the center.

The ITRMC satellite hospital compound will also have its own rehabilitation building, dialysis building, administrative and records building, dietary building, and maintenance building.

Meehan said Candon’s strategic location will mean it can cater to those needing medical help from as far as Pangasinan and Ilocos Norte. – Rappler.com