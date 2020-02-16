MANILA, Philippines – Following reports of a favored policeman's inclusion in the government's "drug list," Vice President Leni Robredo said on Sunday, February 16, that the Philippine National Police (PNP) should show it is not tolerating wrongdoing by its own personnel.

Last Wednesday, February 12, Rappler reported that Lieutenant Colonel Jovie Espenido, a "poster boy" of President Rodrigo Duterte's campaign against illegal drugs, is on the list of cops with suspected drug links.

In response, Malacañang said Duterte believes Espenido is "clean" and "continues to enjoy the trust and confidence of the President."

The PNP also gave Espenido and other cops the option to retire early and avail of benefits. However, PNP chief General Archie Gamboa said the police will still pursue criminal charges against erring cops if they gather enough proof.

In her weekly radio show on Sunday with co-host Ely Saludar, Robredo reiterated her stance against the government's methods in its anti-drug campaign, stressing that "abusive" officials remain "rampant."

"Para sana hindi madamay iyong institusyon ng kapulisan na inaasahan ng taumbayan, ipakita sana ng kapulisan na hindi sila nagpapabaya na hindi maparusahan iyong mga nag-aabuso," the Vice President said.

(So that the police institution which people rely on would not be affected, they should show that they don't let abusive personnel go unpunished.)

If the PNP is perceived as "covering up" wrongdoing, Robredo said, "dito nag-uumpisa iyong erosion ng trust ng tao (it's where the erosion of people's trust begins)."

"Kaya ako, hindi ako sang-ayon sa ginagawa ng leadership – hindi lang dito kay Espenido, pero kahit iyong nasa ICAD ako, Ka Ely – na imbes na ipakita na hindi nila tino-tolerate iyong mga abuses, galit pa sila kapag pinupuna," she added, referring to the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs.

(That's why I don't agree with what the PNP leadership is doing – not just with Espenido, but even when I was with ICAD – where instead of showing they're not tolerating the abuses, they even get angry when some things are pointed out to them.)

The Vice President had a short stint as ICAD co-chairperson until her removal by Duterte in November 2019.

"Hanggang hindi nababago iyong ganitong attitude ng leadership ng PNP, wala tayong pag-asa," Robredo later said.

(As long as this attitude of the PNP leadership doesn't change, there is no hope.) – Rappler.com