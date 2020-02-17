MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is now ramping up its probe of people with symptoms to prevent the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

As of Monday, February 17, DOH said it probed 521 patients. There is still no recorded local transmission in the country.

Out of this number:

171 - admitted in hospitals

- admitted in hospitals 347 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of novel coronavirus, while the other two have since recovered and are already out of the hospital.

Below is the latest breakdown of the PUI cases per region. All numbers are from DOH's nCov tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 8 Cagayan Valley 33 Cordillera Administrative Region 24 Central Luzon 59 Metro Manila 179 Calabarzon 48 Mimaropa 12 Bicol Region 6 Western Visayas 37 Central Visayas 55 Eastern Visayas 16 Northern Mindanao 17 Caraga 2 Davao Region 23 Soccsksargen 2 BARMM 1

There are at least 28 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including one in the United Arab Emirates and 27 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international emergency, warning that the novel coronavirus poses a "very grave threat."

So far, the virus has killed more than 1,660 and infected over 68,000 people in China. Cases have been recorded in more than two dozen countries. – Rappler.com