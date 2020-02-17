MANILA, Philippines – A southbound Metro Rail Transit line 3 (MRT3) train unloaded 450 passengers at the Cubao Station at 5:56 am on Monday, February 17, due to electrical failure.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) confirmed this in an advisory, saying the passengers boarded the next train that arrived 5 minutes later.

The electrical failure was caused by worn out electrical sub-components, specifically the main chopper, regulator, and insulator.

Preventive maintenance and replacement of electrical components will be implemented as remedial measures, said the DOTr.

The day before, operations were also disrupted after a stretcher bar was broken. As a result, provisional service had to be provided for 4 hours between the Shaw Boulevard and Taft Avenue stations. – Rappler.com