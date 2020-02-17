CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 3 people were killed after a fire razed 15 houses on Zamora Street near Mandaue City hall early morning at around 2 am on Monday, February 17.

Among those who were killed were retired judge Gerardo Gestopa, 65, and his wife Louella, 67.

Responders believe the 3rd male victim is their grandson, but his identity has not yet been confirmed.

The property damage was estimated at P185,000. About 15 homes were completely destroyed in the fire, while 5 others were partially damaged.

The fire was put out at around 4:10 am.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is still investigating the cause of the fire. – Rappler.com