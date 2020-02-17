MANILA, Philippines – A female student from the Ateneo de Manila University was found dead along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on Monday, February 17.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) cops confirmed the death to Rappler, saying that they were called to the scene of the death at around 11:10 am on Monday.

The body was found at a popular building along Katipunan Avenue, cops said in their report.

Authorities were able to confirm the student's identity through the ID found with her. Personal belongings of the student have been turned over to investigators.