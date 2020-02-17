MANILA, Philippines – The 49 Filipinos currently quarantined in New Clark City due to the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) scare have not shown any signs of respiratory illness as of Monday, February 17.

"All 49 repatriates at the New Clark City quarantine facility show no signs or symptoms of respiratory illness. Repatriates are monitored twice a day to ensure that they are well taken care of," Health Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press conference.

The Athletes' Village in New Clark City, Tarlac, serves as a quarantine facility for Filipinos who were repatriated from the province of Hubei in China, where 2019-nCoV has killed at least 1,765 and infected 70,400 people.

Of the 49 repatriates, 30 are overseas Filipino workers who were based in Hubei. The rest include government personnel who were part of the repatriation team, 6 flight crew members, and 3 ground crew operators. (READ: DOLE to assist OFWs repatriated due to novel coronavirus crisis)

"The health and well-being of our repatriates is of utmost importance to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and our department. We are providing our kababayans (countrymen) with appropriate health services and daily physical and psychosocial activities to keep them comfortable during the 14-day quarantine process," Vergeire said.

As of 12 pm on Monday, the Department of Health has probed 521 patients in the Philippines for possible 2019-nCoV infection. Of this number, 171 patients are still admitted in various health facilities nationwide, while 350 have already been discharged.

The Philippines has so far recorded 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019-nCoV. One of them died, but the other two recovered and have since been discharged from the hospital.

In Japan, a total of 27 out of the 538 Filipinos onboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess tested positive for 2019-nCoV. Passengers and crew remain quarantined.

The Philippine government has so far given them care packages containing toiletries and non-medical supplies. – Rappler.com