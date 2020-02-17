CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Philippines – A bus driver died while up to 30 passengers were injured when a bus traveling from Maramag, Bukidnon to this city plunged 40 feet into a ravine along the treacherous Sayre highway around 1 pm on Monday, February 17.

Police investigators named the driver as Rito Reyes, driving a Super 5 Bus Tranport with body number S-220 and with plate number AGA-9268. Police here said the bus was approaching the downhill part of Sayre Highway in Barangay Puerto when it lost control.

This Carmen Hill portion of Sayre Highway is notorious for vehicular accidents and has claimed countless lives. Sayre Highway connects this city to Bukidnon and Davao City.

Fourteen passengers, including minors and a 10-month old baby, were brought to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

Seven other passengers were brought to different hospitals and were being attended to in emergency rooms.

Some other passengers who sustained only minor injuries chose not to be admitted to the hospitals.

This city's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Department deployed all available personnel to rescue the victims. – Rappler.com