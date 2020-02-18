MANILA, Philippines – Former Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) chairman and New People's Army (NPA) commander Rodolfo Salas, more popularly known as "Kumander Bilog," has been arrested by Central Luzon cops in Angeles City early Tuesday morning, February 18.

This was confirmed to Rappler by Central Luzon top cop Brigadier General Rhodel Sermonia, adding that they will hold a briefing with the possibility of presenting Salas in Camp Olivas in San Fernando, Pampanga.

According to Sermonia, cops accosted him in his home in Angeles City, Pampanga. He surrendered peacefully. Cops then searched his home, finding a pistol and ammunition.

Salas was ordered for arrest by a Manila Regional Trial Court in September 2019, along with CPP founder Jose Maria "Joma" Sison and 37 others, over a 12-year-old case involving an alleged mass grave in Leyte.

Who is he? Salas headed the CPP at the peak of the communist rebellion in the mid 1980s. It was under him that the CPP decided to boycott the 1986 snap elections that eventually triggered the Edsa revolt and catapulted former president Cory Aquino to power.

The CPP was heavily criticized for that boycott position, which many said isolated the Left from the people power revolt.

He held the rare position of being chairman of the CPP and at the same time commander of the NPA.

He was arrested in 1987 and detained in Camp Crame. After his release in 1992, Salas returned to Pampanga where he organized farmers and cooperatives. – Rappler.com