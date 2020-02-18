MANILA, Philippines – Opposition figure Antonio Trillanes IV is currently facing 14 cases under the Duterte administration – the last one being the most threatening so far as it could send him back to jail indefinitely.

The kidnapping complaint against Trillanes filed by Davao-based businesswoman Guillermina Barrido is up for resolution at the Department of Justice (DOJ). It is non-bailable, but Trillanes is unfazed.

"Sanay na, just like in all previous cases, hinaharap natin 'yan, nung binawi nila amnesty ang prospect nun kakasuhan ako o makukulong ako for a non bailable case. Hinarap natin, hindi naman ako tumakbo," Trillanes said on Tuesday, February 18, after posting a P10,000-bail for his 14th case so far under the Duterte administration.

(I'm used to it, just like in all previous cases I will face that. When they took away my amnesty the prospect there was be charged or be jailed for a non-bailable case, but I faced that, I didn't run.)

The bail on Tuesday was for conspiracy to commit sedition, his 3rd sedition-related charge under this administration. Two inciting to sedition charges are pending before the Pasay Regional Trial Court (RTC) over remarks and speeches he made against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Kidnapping

Barrido, the complainant in the kidnapping complaint, claimed that Trillanes, Jesuit priest Albert Alejo, and lawyer Jude Sabio held her against her will inside a convent to coerce her to execute an affidavit that would link Duterte to the drug trade.

Barrido said she and Trillanes met on November 15, 2016, but Trillanes has been able to show an immigration certificate that he was out of the country that day.

Still, Trillanes also said before that the "Bikoy" complaint for inciting to sedition was weak, yet it sent him back to court and he is scheduled to be arraigned for conspiracy to sedition on March 17.

Peter Joemel Advincula, alias Bikoy, made massive flip-flops in his testimonies, but the DOJ said some of his statements were credible when taken with other details. The DOJ has found basis to say Trillanes and 10 others had plotted to topple the Duterte presidency.

"Hindi tayo natatakot, sana lang yung mga gumagawa ng mga kasong ito ngayon, itong mga nang aapi eh sana wag kayong matakot balang araw kasi hindi ko rin kayo tititigilan," said Trillanes, referring to Duterte, and Senator Bong Go.

(We are not scared, I just hope those behind these charges, these bullies, I hope you don't get scared one day because I will run after you.)

"Si Duterte, sila Bong Go, 'yang mga 'yan pasiga-siga 'yang mga 'yan ngayon 'pag wala na sa puwesto si Duterte, mark my words, hindi 'yan haharap sa ganito," said Trillanes.

(Duterte, Bong Go, those bullies, they act tough now, but when Duterte steps out of power, mark my words, they cannot face it like this.)

Trillanes said he has been preparing his family for a long time in the event that he's jailed.

"Kumbaga tinanggap ko na na ganito ang mangyayari kapag tumindig ka sa isang diktador kagaya ni Duterte," said Trillanes.

(I've acceped that this is what's gonna gappen to me if you stand up to a dictator like Duterte.)

Here is a list of the 14 cases Trillanes has faced so far:

1. Conspiracy to commit sedition ("Bikoy" videos)

2. Inciting to sedition (Privileged speech against Duterte)

3. Inciting to sedition (Media interview against Duterte)

4. Grave threat (Confrontation with Jing Paras in the Senate)

5. Rebellion (Oakwood mutiny, revived by Duterte admin due to amnesty revocation)

6. Coup d'etat (Oakwood mutiny, revived by Duterte admin due to amnesty revocation

7-10. Libel cases in Davao

11.12. Civil cases in Davao

13. Supreme Court case filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida to block inquiry into his security firm

14. Kidnapping still pending at DOJ

