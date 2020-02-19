MANILA, Philippines – How has the law been used to muzzle democratic dissent?

“Lawfare,” described as the perversion of the law and its weaponization as a tool to silence dissent, is a phenomenon known globally. In the Philippines, activists, journalists, and opposition leaders have been on the receiving end of the weaponization of the law.

We will talk to lawyer and former Ateneo School of Government dean Antonio La Viña to understand "lawfare" and unpack experiences with the weaponization of the law in the Philippines. Catch his Rappler Talk at 6 pm, Wednesday, February 19. – Rappler.com