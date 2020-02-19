MANILA, Philippines – A Filipina worker in Hong Kong has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Philippine government confirmed on Wednesday, February 19.

This is the first case of a Filipino contracting the virus in Hong Kong.

The patient is hospitalized and in isolation as she undergoes further tests and observation, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said, adding that she is asymptomatic.

The Department of Health also confirmed the case earlier on Wednesday.

Hong Kong media reported that the 32-year-old domestic worker became the Chinese special administrative region's 61st confirmed case of infection.

She had been taking care of her employer, a 67-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, on February 13.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong "will render all necessary assistance as needed," the DFA said.

Elsewhere in the world, one Filipino was earlier confirmed to have caught the virus in the United Arab Emirates, and 41 others who are crew members of the cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan. One of them was confirmed to have recovered on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the COVID-19 global death toll has reached 2,000, with all but 5 in China. There are more than 74,000 confirmed cases in China alone, and hundreds more reported in over two dozen countries.

In the Philippines, there have been 3 confirmed cases – one death and two recoveries of Chinese tourists. A total of 539 possible cases have been placed under investigation. – Rappler.com