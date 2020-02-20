BAGUIO CITY – Embattled Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan and former Senator Panfilo Lacson are among the 12 Philippine Military Academy Cavalier Awardees who will be honored at Fort del Pilar this Saturday, February 22.

Honasan and Lacson are mistahs or classmates of the illustrious PMA Matatag Class of 1971.

The annual PMA Alumni Homecoming will be a private affair this Saturday due to the threat of the COVID-19. It was usually set on the weekend after Valentine’s Day.

PMA Spokesperson Captain Cheryl Tindog said that it will be open only to the alumni, their immediate family, and officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Joining Honasan and Lacson as a Cavalier awardee for Public Administration is Antipolo 2nd District Representative Romeo Acop of Class 1970 which is holding its golden anniversary.

Another Matatag mistah who will receive a cavalier award is Cavalier Ariston Delos Reyes for alumni affairs. The others include Cavalier Bernardo Fabula of Class 1985 for Private Enterprise; Cavalier Lyndon Cubos of Class 1986 for Staff Functions; Cavalier Franco Nemesio Gacal of Class 1988 for Command and Administration; Cavalier Joselito Esquivel Jr of Class 1988 for Police Operations; Cavalier Charlie Rances of Class 1993 for Coast Guard Operations; Cavalier Perfecto Magalong Jr of Class 1995 for Air Operations; Cavalier Rowan Rimas of Class 2001 for Naval Operations and the youngest is Cavalier Mark Anthony Ruby of Class 2003 for Army Operations. – Rappler.com