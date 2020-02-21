MANILA, Philippines – Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta has ordered the strict monitoring of various orders released by judges and justices.

Peralta issued the directive through two administrative orders, the Supreme Court said in a statement on Thursday, February 20.

Under Administrative Order No. 63-2020, Peralta required all trial court judges and Court of Appeals, Sandiganbayan, and Court of Tax Appeals justices to submit to his office copies of temporary restraining orders (TROs), status quo ante orders (SQAs), writs of preliminary injunction (WPIs), and orders of voluntary inhibition they had issued beginning March 1.

The copies should reach his office within 5 days from the issuance of the orders.

Peralta also issued Administrative Order No. 62-2020, requiring the justices of the third level courts and judges of the second and first level courts to address “persistent reports that some justices and judges have been voluntarily inhibiting from cases assigned or raffled to them on grounds that are neither just nor valid.”

“The order from the Chief Justice was to be strictly complied with by the justices and judges,” the SC said.

Until the Chief Justice’s latest directive, reports on TROs and WPIs were incorporated in the monthly report of cases. The monthly reports, however, did not reflect the qualitative details of the TROs and WPIs, prompting the issuance of the AO.

The SC said Peralta issued the directives in line with the core points of his 10-point program – “integrity, efficiency, service and security.” – Rappler.com