CEBU, Philippines – The Butuanon River tested positive for the poliovirus on February 15.

The polluted river had already been declared dead as early as 1992. The city government of Mandaue declared the river off-limits to the public on Monday. (READ: Cebu waterways off limits after poliovirus found in river)

The river traverses Mandaue City, Cebu City and the municipality of Consolacion. It is home to thousands of informal settlers who live along the river, many of whom have no proper sewage in their homes.

Industrial waste had also been found in the river.

What does it mean when a river is declared dead? It means the water in the river is so contaminated that flora and fauna cannot survive in the system. Waterways are supposed to be the home of thriving flora and fauna.



After Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes met with Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella to address the issue, they agreed to relocate the 881 informal settlers living near the dead river.

The two also agreed to intensify the anti-polio vaccination information campaign and to survey the youth in the area who were still not vaccinated.

About 17 people nationwide have tested positive for polio after the virus made a comeback in September 2019.



The “Bayanihan sa Butuanon” campaign has been ongoing since 2018 by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in an effort to revive the Butuanon River. – Gelo Litonjua/Rappler.com