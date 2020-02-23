HIGHLIGHTS: Forum on weaponizing the law vs democratic dissent
MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, February 21, legal experts, civil society organizations, and sectoral groups gathered in an international forum to talk about how "lawfare", a phenomenon described as the misuse of law and legal systems to go after democractic dissent.
A portmanteau of "law" and "warfare," lawfare is a global pandemic that has reached the Philippines according to experts.
During the forum, former UP law dean Pacifico Agabin reminded the audience that the law "is always double-bladed, it can be used for good and it can be used for evil." (READ: ‘Guns, drug lists, trolls…but Duterte's biggest weapon is the law’)
Other speakers included Maria Lourdes Sereno, former UP law dean Pacifico Agabin, and Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) chairman Jose Manuel "Chel" Diokno, among others.
Below are highlights from the whole-day event:
|Time
|Activity
|8:50
|
Inter-faith / Ecumenical Prayer
Bishop Reuel Marigsa
Fr. Robert Reyes
|9:00
|
Welcome Remarks
Bro. Armin Luistro, FSC
|9:20 - 9:35 am
|
Keynote
Hon. Leila M. de Lima
(Read by Mr. Vicente de Lima II)
|9:30 - 10:30 am
|
Plenary I: Understanding Lawfare: Roots, Aspects and Ramifications
Speakers:
1. Hon. Maria Lourdes Sereno
2. Atty. Pacifico Agabin
Reactors:
1. Neri Colmenares
2. Hon. Francis Pangilinan
Moderator:
Prof. Socorro Reyes Committee
|10:30 - 10:40 am
|
Solidarity message
Hon. Antonio Trillanes IV
|10:40 - 11:40
|
Plenary II: Living with Lawfare (The Philippine and Southeast Asian Experiences): Stories of Struggling Against the Weaponization of the Rule of Law
Speakers:
1. Atty. Jose Manuel Diokno Chairperson
2. Hon. Mu Sochua (On Southeast Asia)
Reactor:
Hon. Jose Luis Gascon Chairperson
Moderator:
Ms. Ana P. Santos
|11:40 - 11:50 am
|
Video message
Ms. Maria Ressa
|11:50 - 12:00
|
Morning synthesis
Community picture
|12:00 - 1:00
|
Lunch
|1:00 - 1:10
|
Solidarity video message
Joshua Wong
|1:10 - 2:15 pm
|
Plenary III: Living with Lawfare: Experiences from the Rest of the World
Speakers:
1. Hon. Jayanthi Devi Balaguru
2. Hon. Marina Mesure
Video Message:
Reactors:
2. Mr. Shantee Lasala
3. Ms. Rafaela David
Moderator:
Ms. Corazon Juliano-Soliman
|2:15 - 2:25 pm
|
Video Message:
Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|2:25 - 3:45 pm
|
Breakout sessions:
SESSION A: LAWYERING & LAWFARE
SESSION B: MEDIA & LAWFARE
SESSION C: POLITICAL OPPOSITION & LAWFARE
SESSION D: CIVIL AND POLITICAL RIGHTS & LAWFARE
SESSION E1: E.1 ECONOMIC, SOCIAL & CULTURAL RIGHTS & LAWFARE
SESSION E2: E.2 LABOR, URBAN POOR & AGRICULTURE Venue
SESSION F: RELIGION & LAWFARE
|3:45 - 5:00 pm
|
Plenary IV: Combatting Lawfare: Strategies and Responses
Solidarity Message (video):
1. Mr.James Rice
2. Hon. Emily Lau
Speakers:
1. Prof. Richard Falk (video message)
2. Prof. Walden Bello
Reactors:
1. Mr. Jerrie Abella
2. Mr. John Nery
3. Hon. Agnes Callamard
(Read by Ms. Samira Gutuc)
Moderator:
Ms. Teresita Quintos -Deles
|5:00 - 5:20 pm
|
Message: The View from the Ground: Insights of an Alternative Lawyer
Atty. Sheila Formento
|5:20 - 5:40 pm
|
Synthesis & Closing Remarks
Prof. Antonio M. La Viña
Watch the full plenary sessions here:
Plenary 1 and 2:
Plenary 3:
Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Plenary 4:
– Rappler.com