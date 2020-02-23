MANILA, Philippines – On Friday, February 21, legal experts, civil society organizations, and sectoral groups gathered in an international forum to talk about how "lawfare", a phenomenon described as the misuse of law and legal systems to go after democractic dissent.

A portmanteau of "law" and "warfare," lawfare is a global pandemic that has reached the Philippines according to experts.

During the forum, former UP law dean Pacifico Agabin reminded the audience that the law "is always double-bladed, it can be used for good and it can be used for evil." (READ: ‘Guns, drug lists, trolls…but Duterte's biggest weapon is the law’)

Other speakers included Maria Lourdes Sereno, former UP law dean Pacifico Agabin, and Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG) chairman Jose Manuel "Chel" Diokno, among others.

Below are highlights from the whole-day event:

Watch the full plenary sessions here:

Plenary 1 and 2:

Plenary 3:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Plenary 4:

