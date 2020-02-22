CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Board approved Monday, February 17, a resolution supporting the use of solar energy for the buildings inside the Capitol compound.

Though the resolution pushed for the use of alternative sources of energy for the provincial government, the long-term goal was to inspire local governments to follow suit.

Christopher "Dong" Baricuatro, 7th District Board Member and author of the resolution, noted that a substantial amount in the provincial government’s budget was earmarked to pay the electric bills of the Capitol.

Baricuatro said the electricity bills “has partly threaten[ed] the financial solvency of the local government of the Province of Cebu as it has eaten up [a] disproportionately large part of the province’s income."

The resolution calls for the use of alternative and sustainable energy instead of sourcing from fossil fuels. Solar energy harvested by solar panels was also friendly to the environment.

Solar panel sheets cost between P5,000-P30,000. They also last about 20-25 years.

Through this initiative of the provincial board, wanted to influence other local government units to follow suit.

The resolution said: The “drive of the Provincial Government of Cebu to lead by example” will inspire other LGUs “to also install their own solar power energy system in their respective areas."

Shifting to alternative power sources was first raised by Governor Gwen Garcia during a weekly meeting with the province’s department heads last January 6. The implementation of this was discussed along with the lessening the use of air conditioners in the various department offices.

Each office will be given 3 to 4 hours use of air conditioning each day.

To set an example, the Governor’s Office has completely stopped using its air conditioning all day. – Rappler.com