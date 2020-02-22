MANILA, Philippines – The 49 people who were quarantined at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, were sent home on Saturday, February 22, after 14 days of isolation for the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.

"We are glad that all our repatriates from China are well and did not exhibit any signs of the COVID-19. Through everyone’s cooperation, we have zero infections and zero mortalities," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III during the send-of ceremony on Saturday.

Duque said a baby boy was also delivered during the quarantine and that he was "healthy and strong."

The 49 people are composed of 30 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) from Wuhan, China; 5 Department of Health (DOH) medical team members; 5 Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) response team members; 6 plane crew and 3 ground personnel.

The 49 people were given quarantine certification completion from the DOH.

The DOH said they were also given financial assistance by the DFA, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Diamond Princess

Around 460 to 480 Filipinos quarantined for days inside the Japanese cruise ship M/V Diamond Princess will return to the Philippines on Sunday, February 23.

The 44 Filipino passengers and crew members of Diamond Princess who have tested positive for COVID-19 remained in Japan, the DOH earlier announced.

One case has already recovered from the disease and is the first Filipino to do so.

DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the 43 Filipinos who are still COVID-19-positive will not be allowed to go back to the Philippines.

The DOH has so far monitored 597 people for COVID-19, with 455 of them already discharged.

There were 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. One of them died, but the other two recovered and have since been discharged from the hospital. – Rappler.com