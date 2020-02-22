MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) continues to place patients under investigation for possible cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As of Saturday, February 22, DOH said it has probed 606 patients. There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country.

Out of this number:

130 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 473 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, the name of the disease caused by the new virus, while the other two have since recovered and are already out of the hospital.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 11 Cagayan Valley 36 Cordillera Administrative Region 28 Central Luzon 60 Metro Manila 204 Calabarzon 79 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 10 Western Visayas 38 Central Visayas 61 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 17 Caraga 3 Davao Region 23 Soccsksargen 3 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

There are at least 53 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including one in the United Arab Emirates, one in Hong Kong, and 51 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The World Health Organization has already declared the outbreak an international emergency, warning that the novel coronavirus poses a "very grave threat."

So far, the virus has killed more than 2,345 and infected over 76,600 people in China. Cases have been recorded in more than two dozen countries. – Rappler.com