MANILA, Philippines – Salvacion Gerona, the mother of Vice President Leni Robredo, died on Saturday, February 22. She was 84.

Gerona, also known as Sally, was a teacher by profession. She taught in Universidad de Sta Isabel in Naga City, where Robredo finished elementary and high school.

Gerona was married to the late Camarines Sur Regional Trial Court presiding judge Antonio Gerona.

In a Facebook post, Robredo said that the wake will be in Eternal Gardens in Naga City starting Sunday, February 23 at 4 pm.

In January, Robredo had asked for prayers for her ailing mother who was at the hospital at that time. – Rappler.com