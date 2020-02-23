MANILA, Philippines – Manila police nabbed a Chinese man for rude behavior inside a fast-food restaurant in the city.

The Manila Police District Special Mayor's Reaction Team (MPD SMaRT) arrested 35-year-old Jinxiong Cai, also known as Willy Choi, according to a post on Twitter by the Manila Public Information Office on Sunday, February 23.

Choi, who is from mainland China, reportedly made a scene at the restaurant in Masangkay Street then spat on the floor. The man's rude behavior was caught on video, which then became viral on social media.

He will be charged with grave scandal, unjust vexation, and malicious mischief – all violations of the Revised Penal Code – said Manila Mayor Isko Moreno in a separate Facebook post.

– Michael Bueza/Rappler.com