MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino in Singapore tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, said the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, February 23.

The Philippine embassy in Singapore reported the case, according to DFA Undersecretary Brigido Dulay in a post on Twitter.

This is the first confirmed case of a Filipino getting COVID-19 in Singapore, he noted.

The patient "is now in isolation" at Singapore's National Center for Infectious Diseases, added Dulay.

The embassy there "is in close contact" with Singapore health officials "to monitor the condition and well-being of our kababayan (fellow Filipino)," Dulay continued.

So far, at least 55 Filipinos have contracted the virus, including this case in Singapore. Two cases are in the United Arab Emirates, one in Hong Kong, and 51 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined in Japan.

In the Philippines, health officials have probed 608 patients for possible infection as of Sunday. Of this number, 3 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, with one death and two recoveries.

There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the Philippines. – Rappler.com