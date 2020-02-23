Bookmark this page to watch the hearing live on Monday, February 24

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate committee on public services is tackling measures that would renew or extend media giant ABS-CBN's franchise on Monday, February 24, ahead of the House of Representatives.

To date, there are 12 pending House bills seeking the renewal of ABS-CBN's franchise, which will expire on March 30. (READ: What's taking Congress so long to tackle ABS-CBN's franchise?)

Solicitor General Jose Calida had filed a quo warranto petition seeking to void the network's franchise, citing "highly abusive practices." He later moved to gag ABS-CBN on the case.

ABS-CBN has denied that it violated the law. (READ: EXPLAINER: Can ABS-CBN operate past its franchise expiration date?)

Watch the hearing live on Rappler at 10 am on Monday. – Rappler.com