BATAAN, Philippines – A teacher was arrested after a 10-year-old female student complained he had sexually molested her on school grounds Monday, February 24.

The student reported the incident to her relatives, who then lodged a complaint with village officials of Barangay Bacong, Hermosa.

An arrest was immediately made by the village officials and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Hermosa PNP Chief Jeffrey Onde identified the arrested suspect as Ramil Cajurao, 45, a fifth grade teacher in Bacong Elementary School and resident of Barangay Zamora, Dinalupihan.

The suspect allegedly kissed the student and touched her private parts inside one of the school's comfort rooms.

The suspect is detained at the Hermosa Police Station, and a case citing the violation of Republic Act 7610 or the Child Abuse Law is being prepared against him. – Rappler.com