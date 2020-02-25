CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police arrested in separate operations a father and his two sons who were wanted in connection with the slaying of 4 Negros Oriental police officers in July 2019.

The 3 suspects, who were also tagged as members of the rebel group New People’s Army, were arrested between February 18 to 22.



Brigadier General Albert Ferro, Central Visayas’ police director, said the 3 suspects were the hitmen in the killing of 4 police officers in Ayungon, Negros Oriental in July.

The killing of the police officers set off intensified anti-insurgency operations coupled with a spike in riding-in-tandem killings on Negros Island. (READ: Negros killings: Senate panels recommend probe of cops, army, vigilante group)

The suspects were identified as brothers Jelly Ebedo and Gelie Ebedo and their father Belly Ebedo. (READ: 4 policemen killed in Negros Oriental ambush)

Jelly was arrested in Barangay Bumentritt, Murcia, Negros Occidental, on February 18 while Gelie was arrested on February 22 in Barangay Singcang, Bacolod City.



Their father Belly was arrested on February 23, in Siaton, Negros Oriental.



Ferro said the suspects were identified by witnesses of the police slaying. The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) owned up to the slaying in July, but denied allegations by the police that the 4 cops were tortured before they were killed. (READ: NPA did not torture slain Negros Oriental cops – NDF)



Ferro said that the incident proved the importance of networking with the community in intelligence operations. He said that he does not believe there would be any similar incident like the police slaying in Cebu.

"The Cebuanos don't want the violent struggle of the CPP-NPA," said Ferro.



The Ebedos were among the 10 identified by the PNP last July.



A total of 5 suspects have been arrested in connection with the Ayungon slaying so far. They include: Victoriano Anadon, Ronnie Heribios and Danny Tansico. Rico Oracoy and Lito Cadusale were arrested in joint PNP-AFP operations last July. (READ: 2 suspects in Negros Oriental police slaying arrested)

Five other suspects are still at large. They are: Rengie Anadon, Jonathan Baldivino, Jojo and Josep Ogatis.

The police slaying, and the killings that followed, prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to order an increased military and police presence on the island. – with reports from Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com