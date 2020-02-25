BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider fell into a ravine in Bokod, Benguet, while participating at the Quezon City Endurance Challenge V2 2020 over the weekend.

More than 700 motorcycle riders completed the Quezon City Endurance Challenge V2 2020 after traversing 650 kilometers of torturous roads including parts of Cordillera within 17 hours to promote Quezon City as a premier motorcycle hub. Unfortunately, Shernan Nabong was not among them.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said in a Facebook post that the motorcycle rider fell from a 40-meter ravine along Sitio Inidian, Barangay Ambuklao in Bokod town, Benguet, on Sunday, February 23.

"The victim, together with other motorcycle riders were traversing the Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya National Road for the 2020 Quezon City Endurance Challenge when the incident happened," said BFP-Bokod.

BFP-Bokod did not name the victim, who was identified in other reports as Nabong.

According to reports, Nabong's bike collided with a van. The bike was reportedly stopped by the parapet or the protective wall by the highway but Nabong was thrown into a ravine.

Luckily, the BFP-Bokod said its members were at the Bokod Poblacion fighting a forest fire when they heard of the accident.

BFP-Bokod, together with police and civilians, were able to rescue Nabong out of the ravine, and brough him to the Baguio General Hospital for treatment. – Rappler.com