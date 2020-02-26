MANILA, Philippines – The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has ordered "all local governments units" to assess all buildings for the so-called Big One earthquake and craft action plans after their assessment within 90 days.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año gave the order on Wednesday, February 26, in Camp Crame, during a press briefing on disaster preparedness.

Año said that local officials who will fail to comply could face administrative cases. If people die because of disasters that topple unchecked buildings, the officials will face criminal cases, the same way the department filed cases against those who failed to comply with their road-clearing order.

The buildings should be assessed according to the standards set by the Structural Code, which, for one, requires buildings to have a high level of ductility. This refers to the ability of a structure to undergo large deformations while still keeping its capacity to carry its intended loads and the ability of the structure to move and shake without breaking.

The plans, meanwhile, are expected to be localized – the response in case of a massive earthquake is tailor-fit to the resources of the local government unit (LGU) and the population it is mandated to protect. (READ: Can your house withstand major earthquakes?)

The LGUs were ordered to submit the assessments and plans to the DILG and the Department of Public Works and Highways. – Rappler.com