



CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 259 houses in Barangay Suba, Sitio Santo Niño, in Cebu City were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday evening, February 26.

The fire started at around 7 pm.



According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the blaze started on the second floor of a house owned by Jerry Cabido.

BFP investigator Novo Erana said faulty wiring was to blame for the fire.



Based on Cabido's statement, the family reported hearing a spark and a foul order shortly before the fire started.



From the second floor of Cabdio's house, the fire spread to the neighboring houses.



Task Force Bravo was raised to battle the fire, which caused an estimated damage of P1.5 million.



The fire was put out before 9 pm.



Displaced residents are being housed in Barangay Suba and the Pasil Sports Complex. – Gelo Litonjua/Rappler.com

