MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino woman has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (nCoV-2019) in Hong Kong, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed on Thursday afternoon, February 27.

The patient – the second Filipino with COVID-19 in Hong Kong – is in isolation at a hospital and under close observation, the DFA said in a statement. COVID-19 is the name of the disease caused by nCoV-2019.

The DFA said officials from the Philippine Consulate are attending to the woman's needs.

The Hong Kong Health Department officially informed the Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong about the development on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the other Filipina who was diagnosed with the virus in Hong Kong last week is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week, if she continues to test negative in the next few days, the DFA said.

A third Filipina is in quarantine in Hong Kong as a person under investigation for the novel coronavirus. She is said to be healthy and asymptomatic, and she may be discharged on Friday, the DFA said.

"The Consulate continues to closely monitor the condition of all Filipino nationals in Hong Kong, and render assistance as needed," the DFA added. – Rappler.com