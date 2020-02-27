MANILA, Philippines – Health authorities continue to ramp up its efforts to detect possible cases of the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday, February 27, the Department of Health said it has probed 615 patients. Out of this number:

64 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 548 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, while the other two have since recovered.

There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 12 Cagayan Valley 36 Cordillera Administrative Region 28 Central Luzon 62 Metro Manila 205 Calabarzon 79 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 13 Western Visayas 38 Central Visayas 62 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 18 Caraga 3 Davao Region 23 Soccsksargen 3 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

There are at least 85 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including two in the United Arab Emirates, two in Hong Kong, one in Singapore, and 80 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The World Health Organization earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency, warning that the novel coronavirus poses a "very grave threat."

So far, the virus has killed 2,744 and infected more than 78,500 people in China. Cases have been recorded in at least 33 countries. – Rappler.com