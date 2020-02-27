MANILA, Philippines – Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr has ordered the monitoring of travelers from South Korea amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the East Asian country.

Defensor issued Executive Order 28-A on Wednesday, February 26, stating that “persons in the Province of Iloilo travelling from South Korea shall be assessed pursuant to the COVID-19 Decision Tool.”

The travelers may be classified as persons under monitoring (PUMs) or persons under investigation (PUIs) and may be quarantined.

In a press release sent to media, Defensor said the order aims to “to further strengthen quarantine procedures and other prevention and control measures against COVID-19.”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Philippine government has temporarily prohibited Filipino travelers from South Korea. (READ: PH bans travel of Filipino tourists to South Korea over coronavirus threat)

South Korea has recorded the highest number of novel coronavirus cases outside mainland China at 1,146 as of Wednesday. Of this number, 12 have died while 22 have recovered.

The Philippine government has also banned the entry of travelers from North Gyeongsang province where Daegu City, the virus epicenter in South Korea, is located.

Canceled event

Following the order, the Iloilo government also canceled the “Run for Jesus” event in La Paz district on Thursday, February 27, where South Korean delegates were supposed to attend.

The provincial local government, however, said that "an unconfirmed number of Koreans already arrived in Iloilo."

Defensor said that the provincial government should act immediately on the issue following the surge of COVID-19 cases in China, Hongkong, and Macau.

As of Thursday, the Department of Health said it has probed 615 patients for infection. There had been 3 confirmed cases who were Chinese tourists. Two of them have already recovered and the other died. There is still no recorded local transmission in the country. (READ: PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of February 27, 2020) – Rappler.com