MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is looking at banning travel to Japan, Italy, and Iran in light of the increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in the 3 countries, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said on Friday, February 28.

In an interview with CNN Philippines, Nograles said that the country's task force is constantly assessing the situations in the 3 countries. "Ayaw ko pangunahan (I don't want to preempt anything), but obviously the task force is looking at these countries as well," said Nograles.

He mentioned the importance of checking the situation in Iran, due to the large volume of Filipinos situated there.

"Hindi natin puwedeng balewalain ang Iran because we still have Filipinos in Iran – more than a thousand na mga kababayan natin ang naninirahan po diyan sa Iran. So tinitingnan din po namin iyan," he said. (We cannot brush off Iran because we still have Filipinos in Iran – more than a thousand of our countrymen live there. So we're taking a look at it too.)

The New York Times reported that the number of infections in Iran and Italy doubled in just two days, approaching 900 combined. Seventeen people in Italy died as of Friday, while 26 in Iran died as of Thursday.

Japan lists 214 cases with 4 deaths nationwide. In Yokohama, 538 Filipinos were previously quarantined aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. Some 445 have been repatriated, while others who were symptomatic or contracted the COVID-19 disease stayed behind.

On Thursday, February 27, the Philippine government banned travel of Filipino tourists to South Korea, and also restricted travelers coming from its North Gyeongsang province. – Rappler.com