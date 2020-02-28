MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Friday, February 28, that two more repatriates from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan showed flu-like symptoms.

This brings the number of symptomatic repatriates to 5. Three were reported to exhibit symptoms on Thursday, February 27. However, the DOH announced that 2 of them had already tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The remaining 3 are awaiting results.

Of the 538 Filipinos who were previously quarantined on the cruise ship docked in Yokohama, a total of 445 were repatriated late Tuesday night, February 25. They went through several layers of screening before, during, and after the flight to ensure they were asymptomatic and coronavirus-free.

All the Filipino repatriates from Diamond Princess are subject to another 14 days of quarantine from their arrival in New Clark City.

Eighty Filipino crew members have so far tested positive for COVID-19. These confirmed cases were left behind in hospitals in Japan. – Rappler.com