MANILA, Philippines – Abdullah Hashim, son of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) founder Hashim Salamat, was named the final member of the Bangsamoro interim government, bringing its composition to 80 as required by the Bangsamoro Organic Law.

Hashim's name appeared in a new list of presidential appointees released by Malacañang on Friday, February 28. The documents showed Hashim was officially named a member of the Bangamoro Transition Authority (BTA) last February 11, while his appointment papers were released on February 17.

Hashim completes the MILF's nominees to the BTA. Out of the total 80 target BTA members, 41 were nominated by the MILF and named by Duterte, while the government nominated the remaining 39. (READ: Who's who in the Bangsamoro Transition Authority)

His appointment likewise completes all seats in the BTA, nearly a year after it was formed following the ratification of the Bangsamoro Law.

Since the names of the first batch of BTA members were released in March 2019, two BTA members nominated by the MILF have died – MILF leader Ghazali Jaafar and lawyer Abdul Dataya. Jaafar's seat was given to his son Mudjib Abu, while Hashim is Dataya's nephew.

The MILF had long planned to nominate Hashim, BTA Interim Chief Minister Murad Ebrahim earlier told Rappler.

New ambassadors

Also in the list released Friday was Rodolfo Robles, the Philippines' former Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) in New York, who will now serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Canada. His appointment was signed Monday, February 24.

Robles was a former member of the committee tasked with drafting a federal constitution. Aside from this, he was also a nominee to the Supreme Court prior to the Duterte presidency.

Replacing Robles as Permanent Representative to the UN is Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Enrique Manalo. – Rappler.com