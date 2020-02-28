SINGAPORE – The first Filipino coronavirus patient in Singapore was discharged from the hospital on Friday, February 28, a week after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19

The Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the Filipino, only identified as Case 89, is among 3 patients of COVID-19 who were discharged from the hospital on Friday.

The Filipino patient, who remains anonymous, is a 41-year-old permanent resident of Singapore who had no recent travel history to China.

The Singaporean government has not disclosed his identity in compliance with the city-state's privacy laws.

"Three more cases of COVID-19 infection have been discharged from hospital today (Cases 52, 79, and 89). In all, 69 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospital," said the MOH.

According to the MOH, the Filipino reported the onset of COVID-19 symptoms on February 3, and later "sought treatment at two general practitioner (GP) clinics on February 3, February 7, February 10, February 17, and February 21."

He was later referred to Singapore's National Center for Infectious Diseases on February 21, "and subsequent test results confirmed COVID-19 infection" in the morning of February 22.

"Prior to hospital admission, he had gone to work at Affinity Equity Partners (S) Pte Ltd (8 Temasek Boulevard) and visited Bishan Community Club (51 Bishan Street 13). He stays at Serangoon Avenue 3," said the MOH.

On Friday, the MOH said that while 3 novel coronavirus patients were discharged, two more have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Singapore has 98 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. Of this number, 69 have been discharged from the hospital, while 29 remain hospitalized as of Friday, according to the MOH.

The Philippine embassy said it is ready to assist all Filipino patients of the novel coronavirus disease in Singapore, even as the Singaporean government will shoulder the hospital bills of all COVID-19 patients in the city-state. – Rappler.com