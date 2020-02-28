MANILA, Philippines – Three Chinese men shot dead a fellow Chinese and hurt his wife in an incident inside a restaurant in Makati City Thursday night, February 27.

The fatality was identified as Yin Jian Tao, 33, an IT employee. His wife was identified as Zheng Kai, 25, according to Major Gideon Ines Jr, who heads the investigation unit of the Makati Police.

According to police report, the couple and the suspects were dining in a VIP room at the Jiang Nan Hot Pot in Barangay Bel-Air. At around 10 am, the 3 men were seen leaving in a rush, while the woman was shouting in Chinese.

The cops found the body of Yin in a pool of blood, while Zheng was rushed to the Makati Medical Center.

The security guard of the restaurant and the barangay tanod (watchmen) of Bel-Air apprehended two of the suspects: Yang Chao Wen, 32, and Liang Yuan Wu, 29.

Ines said police found two still unidentified types of guns in the possession of the suspects, and a 3rd gun near the restaurant.

The police are still probing for the possible motive behind the killing while hunting down the 3rd suspect.

Ines previously said there had been an increase in cases of mainland Chinese kidnapping fellow Chinese in the southern cities of Metro Manila. He made this revelation after a Chinese woman was kidnapped by what turned out to be fellow Chinese known to her and her live-in boyfriend.

Makati Mayor Abigail Binay stopped the issuance of business permits to service providers of Chinese-run online gaming companies in the city until the spike in crimes linked to their operations were addressed. – Rappler.com