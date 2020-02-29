AKLAN, Philippines – The inter-agency task force in Malay, Aklan said 11 tourists from South Korea were being closely monitored in case they were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 11 Koreans – 10 adults and a child – arrived in Boracay Island on February 25 via Kalibo International Airport before the national government imposed a ban against travellers to and from North Gyeongsang province in South Korea.

The tourists came from Daegu, a city in North Gyeongsang province and the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea.

The ban also took effect on February 26 for visitors coming from Gyeongbuk, including Cheongdu County. Aside from the South Korean travel ban, the country has an existing travel ban on China and special administrative regions Macau and Hong Kong.

“Mga persons under monitoring sila (They are persons under monitoring) based on guidelines of Department of Health, but not necessarily quarantine,” said Madel Joy Tayco, deputy information manager of Malay inter-agency task force against COVID-19.

Tayco said the Koreans – comprised of 6 males and 5 females – are the only persons under monitoring (PUMs) in Boracay Island and were being closely monitored by the task force and the Municipal Health Office in their hotels for any signs of the deadly virus.

Majority of South Koreans classified as PUMs left Boracay Island for Incheon, South Korea via Kalibo International Airport on February 28, after undergoing health screenings with the local Bureau of Quarantine.

“Safe na tayo sa mga persons with history of travel in China kasi more than 14 days na from the lockdown. Unless kung galing ang mga turista sa mga bansang affected ng coronavirus case at may fever, cough or cold. So far, walang reports na may signs or symptoms,” Tayco added.

(We are safe from persons with a history of travel in China as it has been more than 14 days since the lockdown. Unless the tourists are coming from countries affected by coronavirus and have a fever, cough, or cold. So far, there are no reports of people with signs or symptoms.)

Meanwhile, hospital officials of Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo, Aklan planned to construct a two-story isolation building for emerging diseases within the hospital compound. (PH coronavirus watch: Suspected cases per region, as of February 28, 2020)

The provincial hospital has two isolation rooms to accommodate persons under investigation (PUIs) while the Aklan training center in Old Buswang, Kalibo is designated as a temporary holding facility for PUMs. – Rappler.com