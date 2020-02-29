DIPOLOG CITY, Philippines – As parents threatened to pull out their children from schools after learning of teachers coming home from vacation in Seoul, South Korea, the Dipolog City Schools Division immediately ordered the teachers to go on 14-day self-quarantine.

“In all, 8 school teachers, a supervisor, and 6 other companions are now on mandatory self-quarantine,” provincial health officer Esmeralda A. Nadela told Rappler on Saturday, February 29.

“We are now coordinating with the Dipolog City Schools Division as we sent surveillance personnel to visit and investigate our persons under monitoring (PUM),” Nadela added.

On February 26, the Philippine government imposed travel restrictions on North Gyeongsang Province in South Korea after detecting a rise of COVID-19 infections. Exempted by the travel restriction are permanent residents in South Korea, those leaving for study, and overseas Filipino workers.

Nadela said she only knew of the teachers from Korea after parents had raised apprehension of sending their children to school.

“Some of the teachers arrived in Cebu on February 26, took a ship and arrived in Dipolog the following day. Some also took the Manila-Dipolog route air travel also on February 26,” Nadela said.

A parent commented: “Dangag kayo aning taga-Dipolog ga-travel anang lugar nga positive sa COVID-19, wala gyud sila gahuna-huna sa atong safety… pwede ra man unta i-postpone bisag nakapalit na silag promo tickets (These teachers from Dipolog are careless, they travel to a place that is positive of COVID-19, they did not think of our safety… They could have postponed their travel even if they already have bought promo tickets).”

Virgilio P. Batan Jr., Dipolog Schools Division assistant superintendent and officer-in-charge of the division, issued Division Order to the teachers and officials concerned to go on mandatory self-quarantine for 14-days.

“As of now, these teachers are not showing symptoms. In case they will – God forbid – they will be immediately transferred to our isolation facility,” Nadela said.

Dipolog City Mayor Darel Dexter Uy also issued a statement on February 29 assuring the people that the city is safe from COVID-19, and that “measures are in place following established protocols issued by the Department of Health, other government agencies, and concerned authorities." – Rappler.com