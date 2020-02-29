MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH)-CALABARZON (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon) turned over the second sea ambulance to the local government of Calauag, Quezon Friday, February 28, to serve patients from its distant island barangays.

The DOH said the sea ambulance would be equipped with the essential medical equipment and emergency kits that would be used during health emergencies and even rescue operations in times of sea disasters.

“The system will provide access to geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) and will manage the delivery of health services in the island barangays,” DOH-Calabarzon Director Eduardo C. Janairo said during the blessing and turnover of the sea ambulance at Calauag Port. He added that it would also provide preventive health care services such as wellness visits and standard immunizations.

The sea ambulance costs P3 million. DOH gave the first sea ambulance to Panakulan, Quezon in September 2019. DOH says 5 more sea ambulances will be given this year to island communities of Quezon to ensure the prompt delivery of basic health services and faster response to emergency patients. – Rappler.com