MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Health (DOH) continues to place patients under investigation for possible cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

As of Saturday, February 29, the DOH said it has probed 627 patients. Out of this number:

33 - admitted to hospitals

- admitted to hospitals 591 - discharged from hospitals

- discharged from hospitals 3 - confirmed cases

Of the 3 confirmed cases in the Philippines, one died due to severe pneumonia because of COVID-19, while the other two have since recovered.

There is still no recorded case of local transmission in the country.

Below is the latest breakdown of patients under investigation per region. All numbers are from the DOH's nCoV tracker.

REGION NUMBER OF PEOPLE PROBED Ilocos Region 13 Cagayan Valley 37 Cordillera Administrative Region 29 Central Luzon 67 Metro Manila 205 Calabarzon 80 Mimaropa 15 Bicol 13 Western Visayas 40 Central Visayas 62 Eastern Visayas 18 Northern Mindanao 18 Caraga 3 Davao Region 24 Soccsksargen 3 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao 1

There are at least 85 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including two in the United Arab Emirates, two in Hong Kong, one in Singapore, and 80 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan.

The World Health Organization earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency, warning that the novel coronavirus poses a "very grave threat."

So far, the virus has killed 2,838 and infected more than 79,389 people in China. Cases have been recorded in at least 50 countries. – Rappler.com