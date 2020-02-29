MANILA, Philippines – The Quezon City government is training its health workers and volunteers on handling biosecurity risks in communities amid the COVID-19 scare.

Following the directive of Mayor Joy Belmonte, the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMC) and the City Health Department taught barangay-based health workers and first responders to prepare the city in the event of an outbreak of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)

During the training sessions of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Section, members of the city’s Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT) would be given instructions on how to properly wear personal protective equipment (PPEs) before directly handling patients under investigation.

“Wearing PPEs involves a tedious process to make sure that the responder is fully protected from possible contamination,” said city epidemiologist Dr Rolando Cruz.

The PPE kits contain anti-fog goggles, disposable latex gloves, disposable plastic shoe cover, disposable coverall, disposable surgical gown, N95 face mask, disposable surgical mask, and disposable head cap.

The QCDRRMC said that so far, more than a hundred BHERT members from 20 out of the city’s 142 barangays have been training. The first training session was held at Barangay Batasan Hills with over 30 participants, and was followed by another session at the newly-opened Regional Evacuation Center in Barangay Fairview.

“Nakakamangha na sa barangay level pa lang may traning na ganito. Handa na tayo sakaling magkaroon ng case na ganito (It’s amazing that we already have these measures starting at the barangay level. We are ready if ever a case hits our area),” Barangay Batasan Hills captain Jojo Abad said after participating in a session.

As of Saturday, February 29, the Department of Health said it has probed 627 patients for possible cases of COVID-19. A total of 205 patients were in Metro Manila. – Rappler.com