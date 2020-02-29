SINGAPORE (UPDATED) – The Singaporean government confirmed on Saturday, February 29, its second Filipino patient of the novel coronavirus disease called COVID-19.

The Filipino is a 41-year-old domestic worker whose employer also contracted COVID-19, the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH) reported on Saturday.

The new Filipino patient is Singapore’s novel coronavirus Case 102. The Filipino’s employer is Case 101.

The new case comes a day after the first Filipino novel coronavirus patient in Singapore was discharged from the hospital.

The second Filipino novel coronavirus patient is confined at the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) in Singapore.

Singapore’s MOH said: “Case 102 is a 41 year-old female Filipino national who is a Singapore Work Pass holder, and has no recent travel history to China, Daegu, and Cheongdo. She is Case 101’s foreign domestic worker. She was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 29 February morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at NTFGH.”

The Filipino domestic worker likely contracted the disease from her employer, Case 101, who is linked to novel coronavirus Case 93.

“Case 101 is a 61-year-old male Singapore Citizen who has no recent travel history to China, Daegu and Cheongdo. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 infection on 29 February morning and is currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH). He is linked to Case 93,” said the MOH.

The Filipina and her employer were among the 4 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Singapore on Saturday.

There have been 102 COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Saturday.

Of this number, 72 patients have fully recovered, and 30 remain the hospital, according to MOH. Most of the hospitalized patients are either stable or improving, and 7 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

There are at least 86 Filipinos confirmed to have the virus, but all are based outside the Philippines, including two in the United Arab Emirates, two in Hong Kong, and 80 who were aboard a cruise ship quarantined in Japan. – Rappler.com