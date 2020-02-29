MANILA, Philippines – The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has extended the free rides on the Pasig River Ferry Service until the end of March.

"We are happy to hear that people are enjoying the ferry ride going to their destinations and commuting by ferry have become a way a way life to Metro Manila residents. That is why we are extending the free ride until March 31," MMDA chairman Danilo Lim said in a statement.

The MMDA said the ferry service caters to around to 700 to 1,000 people a day so more ferry boats will be added in the future.

According to Frisco San Juan Jr, MMDA deputy chairman and ferry service head, mayors and private entities have pledged to provide additional boats.

The MMDA said it is eyeing to build 3 more ferry stations: Quinta Market in Manila, Circuit Makati in Makati, and Kalawaan in Pasig.

Some private groups have also expressed their intention to put up their own ferry stations to serve their immediate areas.

The ferry service has a 8 boats. Soon, the MMDA said, 150-seater ferries will be cleared for use as well.

Relaunched in December 2019, the ferry service was revived as President Rodrigo Duterte ordered its operations as an alternative mode of transportation given the traffic problem in the metro.

The ferry service runs from Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City to Escolta in Manila and has 11 stations: Pinagbuhatan, San Joaquin and Maybunga in Pasig City; Guadalupe, Valenzuela in Makati City; Hulo in Mandaluyong City; and Lambingan, Sta. Ana, PUP, Lawton, Escolta in Manila City. – Rappler.com