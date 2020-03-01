MANILA, Philippines – The Iloilo government is implementing a set of policies on the entry of employees, visitors, and clients at the provincial capitol amid the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 outbreak.

Attorney Suzette Mamon, provincial administrator and officer-in-charge to the governor, issued the advisory on Thursday, February 27.

Below are the guidelines:

1. All Iloilo Provincial Government employees are required to wear their frontline/IPG ID upon entry and while within the IPG premises. The No ID, No Entry policy shall be implemented.

2. Only the capitol and Casa Real main entrance shall be opened for visitors/transacting clients. IPG employees may use all opened entrance doors provided that frontline/IPG ID shall be implemented.

3. Employees and visitors/clients shall pass the designated lanes as provided at the capitol main entrance. Employees with no frontline/IPG ID shall pass the visitor’s lane and undergo a non-contact infrared thermometer check and similar procedures.

4. Members of print and broadcast media may use the employee’s lane upon presentation of press/company ID.

5. Security personnel and/or Emergency Responders of Iloilo (E-ROI) shall conduct a Rapid Health Assessment (RHA) to all clients and visitors. A personalized sticker shall be provided as an access to all offices in the IPG upon entry.

6. Security personnel and/or EROI shall assess the following: fever of 38 degrees Celcius (hilanat) through a non-contact infrared thermometer; cold (sipon); and cough (ubo).

7. Visitors/clients observed to be with symptoms (fever, cold, cough) shall be provided with surgical masks as a precautionary measure and be further subjected to the following questions in accordance with COVID-19 Decision Tool:

Travel history: country visited for the past 14 days or from January 1, 2020 (China, Hongkong, Macau, South Korea)

Close contact with persons with travel history to China, Hongkong, Macau, South Korea

Require to fill-out Quick Assessment Tool for Travelers and refer appropriate health personnel for intervention. Entrance and exit gates at the back portion of the Iloilo Provincial Capitol shall be closed at 9:30 AM. Gate between the Casa Real and Power House may be used as entrance/exit. The rest of the gates are open to the public.

According to the press release sent to media, the order was pursuant to the Executive Order 28-A issued by Iloilo Governor Arthur Defensor Jr orderdering the monitoring of travelers from South Korea due to the surge of COVID-19 cases in the East Asian country. (READ: Iloilo gov’t to monitor travelers from South Korea due to coronavirus scare)

The Iloilo government also canceled the "Run for Jesus" event on Thursday, February 27, where South Koreans were supposed to attend.

South Korea recorded the highest number of novel coronavirus cases outside mainland China at 3,526 as of Sunday, March 1. (READ: South Korea reports 376 more coronavirus cases, total 3,526)

On Saturday, February 29, the Department of Health said it has tested 627 patients for infection. Of this number, 33 are still admitted in hospitals while 591 have already been discharged. There had been 3 confirmed cases who were Chinese tourists. Two of them have already recovered and the other died. There is still no recorded local transmission in the country. – Rappler.com