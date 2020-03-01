CEBU, Philippines – Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that she is against any huge gathering of students in Cebu province so as not to expose the children to risks amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Garcia is set to meet with local government units to consult whether or not to go on with scheduled inter-school activities.

“I don’t think it’s really the right time,” Garcia told reporters on Friday, February 28. "Is it worth the risk? I shall be calling the mayors as soon as I can… next week.”

Delegates from Cebu province are set to participate in a number of inter-school activities, including the Central Visayas Athletics Association regional meet on March 15 to 12, and the National Schools Press Conference on March 9 to 13.

Cebu Schools Division Superintendent Marilyn Andales, co-chairperson of the Provincial School Board, said that the final decision whether to let the province participate lies with the regional office of the Department of Education.

But the province already complied with the prior suggestion of Garcia, which is to bypass elimination and choose delegates among winning athletes from previous years.

DepEd has already cancelled several scheduled events amid the outbreak.

Originating from Wuhan, China, the novel coronavirus so far killed over 2,976 and infected over 86,927 people globally.

The World Health Organization earlier declared the outbreak an international emergency, warning that the novel coronavirus poses a "very grave threat."

The Philippines has recorded 3 confirmed cases as of Sunday, March 1. One died while the two already recovered.

Local authorities in Cebu already quarantined 19 tourists out of the 26 Koreans who came to the province from the coronavirus-hit Daegu City in South Korea. – Rappler.com