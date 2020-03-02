The earthquake's epicenter was in Capoocan, Leyte, and had a depth of 13 kilometers.

According to Phivolcs, an intensity V earthquake was felt in Pastrana, Leyte, while an intensity IV was reported in Palo.

Bago City in Negros Occidental reported an intensity II, while Masbate and Roxas City reported an intensity I.

The jolt was felt all the way in Cebu City and towns across the northern end of the island.

Phivolcs expects property damage and aftershocks, although no injuries have been reported so far. – Rappler.com